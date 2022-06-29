Summerfest Tech celebrates innovation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — As the Summerfest grounds welcome thousands of visitors for music and outdoor fun, its digital twin is having a party of its own not too far away, focusing on innovation and the growth of technology in Milwaukee.

In its fifth year, Summerfest Tech is taking over Milwaukee, hosting workshops, welcoming speakers and offering networking opportunities for the city’s growing technology community.

Those behind the two-day conference say they work hard to make sure they offer relevant and interesting content for all who attend.

“We really try to mirror and mimic Summerfest where there's a genre for every interest. Whether you are an investor, a startup, a corporate business professional, a nonprofit, a student, there's something for everyone,” said Lena DeLaet, Event Manager for Summerfest Tech.

This year’s message is innovation, and Summerfest Tech leaders say a key aspect of that is the idea of diversity in the industry.

In sessions, speakers shared their experiences working to bridge the divide between businesses and the talent they seek, by focusing on making small changes of their own to allow space for diverse candidates to join their companies and thrive.

“It trickles up when you just start germinating these ideas wherever you happen to be, versus, ‘I have to be the CEO in order to make something happen,’” said Susanne Tedrick, Azure Technical Trainer for Microsoft Corporation.

Summerfest Tech runs through Thursday, June 30 and anyone who attends the event gets a badge that gets them into Summerfest for free and the chance to participate in a big networking event on the music festival’s grounds.

