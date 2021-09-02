Summerfest Opening Day Guide: Thursday, Sept. 2

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is finally back after being canceled last year and being pushed back this year. Even though Summerfest condensed festivities this summer, there is still tons to do.

Here's what you need to know for Day 1:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:



Luke Bryan - 7:30 p.m.

Dylan Scott - 7:30 p.m.

Festival Stage headliners:



REO Speedwagon

T-Pain

.. and many more musicians

Special attractions:



Summerfest Big Bang fireworks - 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting)

Brand experiences:



Big Brothers Big Sisters, starts Sept. 2, children's area

U.S. Army Recruiting, starts Sept. 2, Mid Gate Area

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Musicreation station, starts Sept. 2

Drink Wisconsinbly, starts Sept. 2, South End

U.S. Marine Corps, starts Sept. 2

Crossnet, starts Sept. 2

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, starts Sept. 2, Northwestern Mutual Community Park

Knockerball Southern Lakes, starts Sept. 2, South End

Power of Humans, starts Sept. 2,Lake Walk

Iron Joc Performance Gear, starts Sept. 2, North End

Window Select, starts Sept. 2, Mid-Gate Area

Admissions promotions:



Johnson Controls 'Stomp out Hunger' Day

And finally, click here to see COVID-19 safety protocols at Summerfest. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test are required for entry.

