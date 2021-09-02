Summerfest Opening Day Guide: Thursday, Sept. 2

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is finally back after being canceled last year and being pushed back this year. Even though Summerfest condensed festivities this summer, there is still tons to do.
Here's what you need to know for Day 1:
American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
- Luke Bryan - 7:30 p.m.
- Dylan Scott - 7:30 p.m.
- REO Speedwagon
- T-Pain
.. and many more musicians
Special attractions:
- Summerfest Big Bang fireworks - 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters, starts Sept. 2, children's area
- U.S. Army Recruiting, starts Sept. 2, Mid Gate Area
- Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Musicreation station, starts Sept. 2
- Drink Wisconsinbly, starts Sept. 2, South End
- U.S. Marine Corps, starts Sept. 2
- Crossnet, starts Sept. 2
- Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, starts Sept. 2, Northwestern Mutual Community Park
- Knockerball Southern Lakes, starts Sept. 2, South End
- Power of Humans, starts Sept. 2,Lake Walk
- Iron Joc Performance Gear, starts Sept. 2, North End
- Window Select, starts Sept. 2, Mid-Gate Area
- Johnson Controls 'Stomp out Hunger' Day
And finally, click here to see COVID-19 safety protocols at Summerfest. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test are required for entry.