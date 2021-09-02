Watch
NewsSummerfest

Actions

Summerfest Opening Day Guide: Thursday, Sept. 2

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
summerfest entrance.JPG
Posted at 6:28 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 07:28:13-04

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is finally back after being canceled last year and being pushed back this year. Even though Summerfest condensed festivities this summer, there is still tons to do.

Here's what you need to know for Day 1:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

  • Luke Bryan - 7:30 p.m.
  • Dylan Scott - 7:30 p.m.

Festival Stage headliners:

  • REO Speedwagon
  • T-Pain

.. and many more musicians
Special attractions:

  • Summerfest Big Bang fireworks - 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting)

Brand experiences:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters, starts Sept. 2, children's area
  • U.S. Army Recruiting, starts Sept. 2, Mid Gate Area
  • Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Musicreation station, starts Sept. 2
  • Drink Wisconsinbly, starts Sept. 2, South End
  • U.S. Marine Corps, starts Sept. 2
  • Crossnet, starts Sept. 2
  • Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, starts Sept. 2, Northwestern Mutual Community Park
  • Knockerball Southern Lakes, starts Sept. 2, South End
  • Power of Humans, starts Sept. 2,Lake Walk
  • Iron Joc Performance Gear, starts Sept. 2, North End
  • Window Select, starts Sept. 2, Mid-Gate Area

Admissions promotions:

  • Johnson Controls 'Stomp out Hunger' Day

And finally, click here to see COVID-19 safety protocols at Summerfest. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test are required for entry.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award