Summerfest is back after two years with renovated stages, more national headliners

MILWAUKEE — After two long years, it's time to head back to Milwaukee's lakefront to enjoy live music of all genres. Summerfest will run for three consecutive weekends for the first time ever, starting this weekend.

Each week the music will start on Wednesday nights with an opening concert. Then the grounds will be open from noon to midnight Thursday-Saturday with a jam-packed line-up each day.

Organizers said moving to the three weekend format helped draw in bigger talent.

"We eliminated some of the weaker performing financial days for us and took that money and poured it into national headliners," said President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. Don Smiley.

Two stages have also been renovated, making for even better shows.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater was upgraded to include more seats and more amenities.

On Wednesday, the new Generac Power Stage was unveiled (formerly the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse).

"We are more of a tech company," said Chairman and CEO of Generac Aaron Jagdfeld. "So what you're going to see, you just heard there, the sound systems, the lighting systems. When you come back at night, this is unbelievable."

To help you enjoy the new features of Summerfest, organizers have also put COVID-19 precautions in place.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to enter. Testing will be available at the North and South entrances for $25 per test. Masks are recommended indoors.

