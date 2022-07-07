MILWAUKEE — As the last weekend of Summerfest kicks off, some festival-goers decided to give back in a big way: dropping off bags after bags full of canned goods, all for a great cause.

"We are hoping to fill the truck that's behind me, so 10-15,000 pounds worth of food would be awesome," said Hunger Task Force director, Sherrie Tussler.

It was all part of the Hunger Task Force's efforts to stop summer hunger this season. And they offered quite the deal: Between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, the first 2,000 people headed to Summerfest who donated three or more canned goods to the non-profit would get a free ticket to the festival.

"Kids are going without when schools close. Pantry numbers have increased. So, this food goes directly to people in need right here in our community" said Tussler.

TMJ4 Hunger Task Force to fight summer hunger



The initiative announcement inspired many to give back in any way they could.

"There are so many people hungry, especially now in this economy post-pandemic," said Mili Zimova.

"I feel like a lot of people have food and money and housing and others don't, so it's important to get back to other people," said Anna Staltmayer.

Bently Turner brought his four granddaughters with him to teach them the valuable lesson of helping those in need.

"They sometimes don't recognize that while they may have a lot there, a lot of people go to bed hungry," said Turner. "We got a little extra so we decided to give something to help somebody else."

TMJ4 Hunger Task Force to fight summer hunger



TMJ4 Hunger Task Force to fight summer hunger



And with the number of people who are food insecure in Milwaukee growing by the minute, Hunger Task Force leaders say it's critical for the community to step up and help.

"Hunger Task Force serves about 30,000 individuals from the community right now. That number was at an all-time high of 50,000 before the pandemic and it was reduced. But that is slowly climbing back up again," said Tussler.

If you'd like more information on how to make a food or monetary donation to the Hunger Task Force, click here.

