Watch Now
NewsSummerfest

Actions

Join us for Storm Team 4's 'Traveling Weather Show' at Shorewest, Realtors Children's Fest Day

CHILDRENS FEST TRAVELING WEATHER FRIDAY TZ.png
TMJ4
CHILDRENS FEST TRAVELING WEATHER FRIDAY TZ.png
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 15:46:02-04

Southeast Wisconsin is amped up for the 55th edition of Summerfest, which kicks off June 22, and TMJ4 is helping you get into the big gig on Friday June 23rd for free!

It's all part of SHOREWEST, REALTORS© Children's Fest Day, where people can get in free from 12-3pm.

Storm Team 4 meteorologists are taking the stage Friday at Northwestern Mutual Community Park.

It's part of a fun-filled weather show that includes science experiments, a special Discovery World demonstration, and much more. You can even get a up-close look at the TMJ4 Storm Chaser!

Check out the two 30-minute weather shows at 1:30pm & 3:15pm at Northwestern Mutual Community Park.

This special Summerfest admission promotion is provided by SHOREWEST, REALTORS©, TMJ4 News & 99.1 The Mix.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

How to watch this year's Milwaukee Juneteenth parade live on TMJ4