Join us for Storm Team 4's 'Traveling Weather Show' at Shorewest, Realtors Children's Fest Day

Southeast Wisconsin is amped up for the 55th edition of Summerfest, which kicks off June 22, and TMJ4 is helping you get into the big gig on Friday June 23rd for free!

It's all part of SHOREWEST, REALTORS© Children's Fest Day, where people can get in free from 12-3pm.

Storm Team 4 meteorologists are taking the stage Friday at Northwestern Mutual Community Park.

It's part of a fun-filled weather show that includes science experiments, a special Discovery World demonstration, and much more. You can even get a up-close look at the TMJ4 Storm Chaser!

Check out the two 30-minute weather shows at 1:30pm & 3:15pm at Northwestern Mutual Community Park.

This special Summerfest admission promotion is provided by SHOREWEST, REALTORS©, TMJ4 News & 99.1 The Mix.

