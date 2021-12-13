Jason Aldean headlining AmFam Amphitheater on first day of Summerfest 2022

MILWAUKEE — Country star Jason Aldean along with special guest Gabby Barrett will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the first day of Summerfest in 2022, organizers said Monday.

Next year Summerfest kicks off on June 23 and will take place over three weekends, Thursdays-Saturdays, from June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec.17, 2021, at 10 a.m. central time. You can purchase tickets at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, as well as in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

