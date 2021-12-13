Watch
NewsSummerfest

Actions

Jason Aldean headlining AmFam Amphitheater on first day of Summerfest 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jason Aldean poses in the press room with the Dick Clark artist of the decade award at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jason Aldean
Posted at 8:15 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 09:15:13-05

MILWAUKEE — Country star Jason Aldean along with special guest Gabby Barrett will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the first day of Summerfest in 2022, organizers said Monday.

Next year Summerfest kicks off on June 23 and will take place over three weekends, Thursdays-Saturdays, from June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec.17, 2021, at 10 a.m. central time. You can purchase tickets at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, as well as in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale