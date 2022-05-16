Get into Summerfest for free: admission promotions announced

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is offering a number of ways to get into the festival for free this year.

Organizers released the admissions promotions events on Monday.

During the last three years, an average of 14.5 percent of total festival attendees entered Summerfest using an admission promotion, organizers say.

Summerfest is being held on June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

View the events, times and verbatim descriptions below:

Thursday, June 23 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

JOHNSON CONTROLS STOMP OUT HUNGER DAY WITH FOX 6 MILWAUKEE

Two ways to participate. All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and donate a minimum of two (2) jars of peanut butter will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all three (3) gates. Alternatively, each individual who visits www.hungertaskforce.org/Summerfest between the dates of May 15 and June 10 and donates $10 to Hunger Task Force, will receive an offer code for one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for Thursday, June 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Offer codes can only be redeemed online at the Summerfest Store. Limit one (1) ticket per person. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Friday, June 24 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

LOU MALNATI’S CHILDREN’S FEST DAY WITH TMJ4 AND 99.1 THE MIX

All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. will be admitted for free! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities, including the Lou Malnati’s Map of Fun and the Family Fun Package drawing. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

Saturday, June 25 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

BRIGGS & STRATTON MARY LOU’S CLOSET SUPPLY DRIVE

Help support Mary Lou’s Closet, a program providing needed hygiene supplies for youth in area public schools. The first 1,500 patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Mid Gate and donate NEW deodorant, feminine hygiene products, and/or socks, with a total minimum value of $10, will receive one (1) free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All donations benefit United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s community schools.

Thursday, June 30 • 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

THROWBACK THURSDAY PRESENTED BY PICK ‘N SAVE

$5.00 admission and 50% off beverages. Enjoy a collection of music through the decades from artists including The FIXX, Tommy DeCarlo – Singer of Boston, Son Volt, and more. From 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., all beverages will be 50% off (excluding frozen drinks, specialty coffee drinks, and smoothies). In addition, Pick ‘n Save shoppers can earn four (4) FREE Summerfest tickets for every qualifying $50 spent at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations, now - May 17, 2022. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt. To redeem the offer, bring the complete original receipt to the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on June 30 from 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Limit three (3) offers / 12 tickets per transaction.

Friday, July 1 • 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

GENERAC MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY AT SUMMERFEST

All active-duty military personnel and veterans who present a valid Military ID, copy or photo of a DD-214 form, or driver’s license with Veteran classification at the designated turnstile at any gate, along with up to four (4) family members, will be admitted for free. The Military Appreciation Ceremony, produced in partnership with the War Memorial Center, is at 3:00 p.m. at the Generac Power Stage. It will feature a presentation of colors, vocal performances, and speaker Keni Thomas, Staff Sergeant in the Army and recipient of the bronze star for valor, and award-winning country music artist and songwriter. Thomas was recognized for being part of an elite special operations package, “Task Force Ranger,” that was later recounted in the book and movie “Black Hawk Down.”

Friday, July 1 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD DAY PRESENTED BY PALERMO’S PIZZA The first 2,000 patrons who donate three (3) non-perishable food items at the Mid Gate receive one (1) free admission ticket valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Cooking oil and fruit snack packs (low-sugar applesauce and mandarin oranges) preferred. All donations benefit Kinship Community Food Center.

Saturday, July 2 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL MAKE A CHILD SMILE DAY

The first 2,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children’s books with a $10 minimum value will receive one (1) free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Picture books and early readers for children ages birth through 10 are preferred. All books collected at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth will be donated to Next Door.

Thursday, July 7 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SILGAN COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE

The first 2,000 patrons who arrive between 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. and donate three (3) non-perishable food items will receive one (1) free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Canned fruits and vegetables are especially appreciated! Donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Thursday, July 7 • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

DIRECT SUPPLY SENIORFEST DAY

All patrons ages 60+ will be admitted for free when they present their ID at the designated turnstile at any gate. Admitted seniors will also receive a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. Spend the day enjoying music spanning a range of genres including the Buddy Rich Big Band, Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, Foghat, the Direct Supply Golden Idols, and more. In addition, all wheelchairs will be provided free of charge to seniors between 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. while supplies last. Wheelchairs are subject to availability.

Friday, July 8 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SHOW YOUR COLLEGE PRIDE DAY WITH ONMILWAUKEE, CW18 AND MY24 MILWAUKEE

All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university, or present their High School ID, will receive one (1) free admission ticket. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Stop by the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to receive your ticket, then head over to your school’s booth to say hello and show your support! Only shirts or hats from the following colleges or universities will be accepted:

Cardinal Stritch University

Carthage College

Marquette University

Milwaukee Area Technical College

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

All High School students who complete their FAFSA by July 8 will receive one (1) free General Admission Summerfest Ticket, brought to you by Milwaukee Education Partnership.

Saturday, July 9 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SUMMERFEST FAN APPRECIATION DAY

All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. will be admitted free, compliments of Summerfest. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive one (1) free ticket valid for Summerfest 2023.

Don’t miss a beat - there’s no better guide to the lineup, stage schedules, and the entire Summerfest experience! Claim your FREE ticket - 10,000 FREE digital weekday admission tickets are being offered when you download the Summerfest App. Tickets are valid Thursdays and Fridays. Limit one (1) per device, while supplies last.

SUMMERFEAST AT PICK ‘N SAVE

Earn two (2) FREE Summerfest General Admission Tickets with the purchase of $25 in participating items in a single transaction with your Fresh Perks Card at any Pick ‘n Save or Metro Market store from May 25th to June 14th. Participating brands include Pepsi, Dietz & Watson, Red Bull, Palermo’s, Klement’s, Sargento, and Koops’. Visit PicknSave.com/Summerfest, [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] or Metromarket.net/Summerfest [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] for details and qualifying products. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt. To redeem the offer, bring the complete original receipt to the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on any date of Summerfest. Limit two (2) offers four/ (4) tickets per transaction. Max redemption of six (6) offers/ 12 tickets per day.

VERSITI DONATE LIFE DRIVE

All patrons who donate blood at a Versiti Blood Center mobile drive in the month of May will receive access to one (1) FREE general admission ticket, while supplies last.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip