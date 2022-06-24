Generac to auction off guitars signed by Summerfest artists

MILWAUKEE — Generac will be auctioning off nine guitars at the end of Summerfest, all signed by artists performing on the Generac Power Stage.

According to a news release from Summerfest, Generac is inviting all the artists who perform on the Power Stage to sign one of nine guitars. Then, at the end of the festival, the American Red Cross will auction off the guitars.

The news release says the proceeds will support American Red Cross International Services, which will help people affected by conflict, such as the situation in Ukraine, natural disasters, and other global humanitarian crises.

The red cross has set up a web page where you can browse and bid for the guitars. As of Friday morning, the website still says coming soon. However, once posted, you can find the guitars here.

The lineup this year for the Generac Power Stage includes The Black Crowes, Violent Femmes, Anthrax, GAYLE, Modern English, Death Cab for Cutie and more.

Additionally, Summerfest and Generac will honor military service members on July 1, Military Appreciation Day. There will be a military appreciation ceremony featuring a presentation of colors, vocal performances, and a speech from an Army Staff Sergeant.

“Generac Power Systems is pleased to bring such a strong and diverse musical lineup to Summerfest as we celebrate the second year of the Generac Power Stage at the festival,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. “Additionally, as a company that has hundreds of military veterans across our growing team, Generac is proud to sponsor Military Appreciation Day on July 1. It provides all of us an opportunity to honor our nation’s brave soldiers and recognize their unwavering commitment and dedication to our country.”

