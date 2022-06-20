Watch
Children’s Fest Day at Summerfest: Check out weather experiments with TMJ4 meteorologists

Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 20, 2022
MILWAUKEE — This Friday, June 24 at Summerfest is Lou Malnati’s Children’s Fest Day with TMJ4. From noon to 3 p.m., patrons will receive free admission to Summerfest. New this year is the Storm Team 4 Traveling Weather Show! It’s a fun interactive show that gets kids excited about science!

You can catch the Storm Team 4 Traveling Weather Show performance at 1:30 p.m. and again at 3:15 p.m. Join the TMJ4 Weather Team and Discovery World staff for weather experiments, trivia, giveaways and fun! It’s all happening at the Northwestern Mutual Family Stage.

Kids can also try out the Lou Malnati’s map of fun scavenger hunt, for a chance to win a family prize package! Winners will be announced during TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. that Friday.

