Wisconsin State Fair adds 80 new menu items for 2022

WEST ALLIS (NBC 26) — Over 80 new food and beverage options will be added to the 1,000-item food and drink menu for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair.

There is something for everyone on the robust list, including many 'on a stick' options.

Here are some of the new items that might make you say "I have to try that".

Brandy Old Fashioned S'mores On-a-Stick

Milk chocolate-covered brandy old fashioned whipped cream topped with white chocolate, and a dried cherry and orange slice

The Bug Apple On-a-Stick

Chocolate-covered apple coated with edible june bugs, crickets, worms and ants

Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick

Belgian waggle stick filled with chicken, drizzled with ranch dressing, and topped with bacon

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

Nitro coffee mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused cereal milk served with a cereal crust rimmed cup and whipped cream

Gummy Bear Brat

Bratwurst infused with gummy bears, served on a bun topped with honey mustard drizzle and dummy bear garnish

Surf & turf Sliders

Pulled pork, tropical slaw, Tropics' signature pineapple mango salsa, coconut shrimp, and jalapeño aioli sauce all on a fresh Hawaiian sweet roll.

A full list of new menu items with their descriptions can be found here.

Additionally, attendees can explore all food and beverage options using the State Fair Food Finder, a tool made for those searching for the best items on-the-go.

The Wisconsin State Fair is presented by UScellular and will take place August 4 through 14 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.