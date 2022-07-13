Wisconsin State Fair adds 80 new menu items for 2022

WEST ALLIS (NBC 26) — Over 80 new food and beverage options will be added to the 1,000-item food and drink menu for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair.
There is something for everyone on the robust list, including many 'on a stick' options.
Here are some of the new items that might make you say "I have to try that".
Brandy Old Fashioned S'mores On-a-Stick
Milk chocolate-covered brandy old fashioned whipped cream topped with white chocolate, and a dried cherry and orange slice
The Bug Apple On-a-Stick
Chocolate-covered apple coated with edible june bugs, crickets, worms and ants
Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick
Belgian waggle stick filled with chicken, drizzled with ranch dressing, and topped with bacon
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte
Nitro coffee mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused cereal milk served with a cereal crust rimmed cup and whipped cream
Gummy Bear Brat
Bratwurst infused with gummy bears, served on a bun topped with honey mustard drizzle and dummy bear garnish
Surf & turf Sliders
Pulled pork, tropical slaw, Tropics' signature pineapple mango salsa, coconut shrimp, and jalapeño aioli sauce all on a fresh Hawaiian sweet roll.
A full list of new menu items with their descriptions can be found here.
Additionally, attendees can explore all food and beverage options using the State Fair Food Finder, a tool made for those searching for the best items on-the-go.
The Wisconsin State Fair is presented by UScellular and will take place August 4 through 14 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.