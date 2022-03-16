Wisconsin DMV ends extension for drivers ages 60 and older on March 31

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is ending the extension for older drivers to renew their licenses.

The DMV had previously extended the deadline during the pandemic to protect higher-risk drivers.

Now, the DMV is reminding licensed drivers who are ages 60 and older, and whose license expired in January, February, or March 2022, must renew their license by March 31, 2022.

The most recent driver's license renewal extension for ages 60 and over ends March 31, 2022.

Drivers ages 18 to 64 may renew their driver's license online wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL if they are U.S. citizens with an unrestricted driver's license, have not had a change in medical conditions, and do not need an original REAL ID.

For those customers renewing in-person, appointments can be scheduled online wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide. Applications can also be completed online and submitted electronically to further reduce wait time in the DMV lobby.