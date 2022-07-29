Miracle Treat Day, serving hope for children's hospital of Wisconsin

Participating Dairy Queen locations will be donating $1 or more for every Blizzard purchased on July 28, for Miracle Treat Day.

Donations from Blizzard sales will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to provide urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive.

Since 1984, DQ has raised more than $2.2 million to support children.

There are 60 participating Dairy Queens, see a full list here.

To learn more about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, visit childrensmiraclenetowkhospitals.org.

Plan your Blizzard order in advance by viewing the Dairy Queen Blizzard menu here.