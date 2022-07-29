Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Miracle Treat Day, serving hope for children's hospital of Wisconsin

Dairy Queen’s Summer Blizzards Are Here And They Look Delicious
Copyright Dairy Queen
<a href="">Dairy Queen</a>
Dairy Queen’s Summer Blizzards Are Here And They Look Delicious
Posted at 8:28 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 21:28:34-04

Participating Dairy Queen locations will be donating $1 or more for every Blizzard purchased on July 28, for Miracle Treat Day.

Donations from Blizzard sales will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to provide urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive.

Since 1984, DQ has raised more than $2.2 million to support children.

There are 60 participating Dairy Queens, see a full list here.

To learn more about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, visit childrensmiraclenetowkhospitals.org.

Plan your Blizzard order in advance by viewing the Dairy Queen Blizzard menu here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 480X360.png

Help us stop summer hunger in Wisconsin