Festival ride in northeastern Wisconsin traps people upside down for multiple hours

CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) — Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for in Wisconsin when the roller coaster they were riding got stuck upside down.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, a ride at the Forest County Festival in Crandon stopped while multiple people were on it. Some of them were stuck up there for at least three hours.

Shocking Video shows people stuck upside on the Fireball ride in Crandon, WI. According to Scott Brass who took the video at the Forest County Festival, people where handing upside down for hours. Scott said, everyone was able to get down safe. pic.twitter.com/KpNDWfH3Ac — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) July 3, 2023

Local EMS, fire department, and law enforcement from three different counties all rushed to the scene. Captain Brennan Cook from the Crandon Fire Department believes the ride just malfunctioned.

"All we know is that there is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position the ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site," said Captain Brennan Cook.

Ride stuck upside down in NE Wisconsin

Ambulances left the scene transporting people to the hospital once they were saved.

"Families are being reunited with people as they come down off of the ride from the rescuers and everybody seems to be doing the best as they can given the circumstances," said Cook.

CNN Newsource

There is no information on injuries or medical conditions. Captain Cook is thankful for the multiple responders that arrived to the scene. All of the riders were rescued safely by 5 p.m.

This story was originally written and published by NBC station WJFW, NewsWatch12.