Wisconsin spring election is one week away

The April 1 election is just one week away, and there are a few big races to pay attention to.

Related content: Milwaukee voters talk about State Supreme Court race

Voters will decide if liberals will maintain control of the state’s Supreme Court. The contest between liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel has drawn millions of dollars in outside money — most notably from billionaire Elon Musk, who is leading efforts to dramatically slash the size of the federal government.

Also on the ballot is the race for Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction superintendent. The choice is between incumbent Jill Underly, who is backed by the teachers’ union, and consultant Brittany Kinser, a supporter of the private school voucher program who is endorsed by Republicans.

Lastly, voters will choose whether to protect the state’s voter photo ID laws in the Wisconsin Constitution.

Related content: Confused by the voter ID question on your April ballot? Here's what it means

Currently, Wisconsin voters are required to present a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, U.S. passport, or military ID card. Absentee voters are required to have a copy of their ID on file with their local clerk. Voters without a photo ID on Election Day can still cast a provisional ballot. They must then provide poll workers with their ID by 8 p.m. on Election Day or show their ID to their local clerk by 4 p.m. on the Friday after the election.

Watch: April election sees fast start for early voters

April election sees fast start for early voters

Republicans who control the state Legislature rushed earlier this year to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the April 1 ballot that would enshrine the current voter ID laws in the state constitution. Democrats argue the laws are too strict and make it difficult for some people to vote.

There will be plenty of local races, including village trustees, circuit court judges, and school board members. To see what will be on the ballot for each voting precinct, check out MyVote Wisconsin’s “What’s on My Ballot” search tool:

MyVote Wisconsin also provides information on where to cast an in-person absentee ballot and where to vote on Election Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error