Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction releases accountability report cards

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has released its accountability report cards for the 2023-2024 school year.

Those report cards include data for four priority areas: Achievement, Growth, Target Group Outcomes and On-Track to Graduation. A district or school's overall accountability score puts it into one of five rankings: significantly exceeds expectations, exceeds expectations, meets expectations, meets few expectations and fails to meet expectations.

Leaders with the Department of Public Instruction say "overall ratings distributions" for 2023-2024 were similar to the 2022-2023 school year.

You can view the report card for your school or district here.

