Wisconsin Democrats propose transgender protections as GOP-backed restrictions advance

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats are firing back at proposed restrictions for transgender people with new measures they say would protect the privacy and freedom of the state’s transgender residents.

In recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility, Democrats announced a bill on Monday that would allow transgender people to legally change their names without having to publish a public announcement, as is currently required.

Democrats also proposed adding ‘gender identity’ and ‘gender expression’ to laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

“Being openly trans should not require courage or vulnerability,” Blue Campbell, a transgender Wisconsinite who supports the Democratic-backed bills, said at a press conference.

The proposals come on the heels of a package of anti-transgender legislation passing the state Assembly. Those bills would bar trans girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, require teachers to use pronouns and names that have been approved by a student’s parents, and prohibit doctors from providing gender transition care to minors.

“In the face of recent attacks on transgender Wisconsinites from both the Trump administration and Wisconsin’s legislative Republicans, it is more important than ever to stand in solidarity,” Democratic Sen. Mark Spreitzer said.

Watch: Democrats propose transgender protections as GOP-backed restrictions advance

Democrats propose protections for trans people

Republicans have argued for the restrictions by citing polls that show popular support for such measures. A Pew Research Center analysis published last month found that a majority of Americans favor policies like the bills on trans athletes and gender transition care.

“I am 100% convinced that we are on the side of the vast majority of the public on all three of these bills,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said earlier this month ahead of the votes in the Assembly.

The measures from both sides of the aisle are almost certain to fail. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed similar proposals from Republicans in past legislative sessions, and he’s expected to do so again this time around.

Meanwhile, Democrats’ bills are unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error