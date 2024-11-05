MADISON, Wis. — Registering to vote for the first time? Forgot to mail in your absentee ballot? Not sure where your polling place is?

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning to cast your ballot on Election Day:

How do I register to vote?

Wisconsin voters can register at the polls on Election Day. All you need is a valid form of photo ID and proof of residence.

What do I need if I’m already registered to vote?

Registered voters only need to bring a valid form of photo ID to the polls. You can check here to see whether you're already registered.

What forms of photo ID are accepted?

A Wisconsin driver’s license, military ID card, U.S. passport or Wisconsin DOT-issued ID card are all accepted at the polls. Out-of-state driver’s licenses and employee IDs are not accepted.

For a full list of what you can and can’t use as photo ID, see this resource from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Watch: Voting in Wisconsin on Election Day? Here's what you need to know

What counts as proof of residence?

A proof of residence document must list your name and current address. A valid Wisconsin driver’s license with your current information can count as both your photo ID and proof of residence. Other acceptable documents include paystubs, utility bills from within the past 90 days, and residential leases. More details can be found here.

Where is my polling place?

Use your address to find your polling place at this link.

I forgot to mail back my absentee ballot. Can I still return it?

Yes. Although it’s too late to return an absentee ballot by mail, you can still drop off your completed absentee ballot at your polling place. Alternatively, some communities have ballot drop boxes that are open through Election Day. You can also bring your absentee ballot to a central count location if your community uses central counting for absentee ballots. Check with your local clerk to see if a drop box or central counting location is an option for you. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also maintains a list of municipalities using central count facilities.

Can someone help me fill out my ballot?

Voters with disabilities are allowed to bring in a person of their choosing to assist them in filling out a ballot, so long as that person is not the voter’s employer or union representative. All polling places are also required by state law to have accessible voting machines available and offer curbside voting to voters who can’t leave their vehicles because of a disability.

