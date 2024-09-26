MADISON, Wis. — State Superintendent Jill Underly used her annual State of Education address on Thursday to call for lawmakers to spend more on public education, including school nutrition programs and student mental health initiatives, as well as general state aid to school districts.

Her remarks came as Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee still have not released $50 million meant to fund an overhaul of the state’s reading curriculum, which was passed into law last year with bipartisan support.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed part of a Republican-backed plan for how to use that money, setting off a legal fight with GOP lawmakers who say Evers’ partial veto was improper.

Watch: Public schools chief asks for more funding as lawmakers withhold literacy cash

State superintendent asks for more school funding as fight continues over frozen literacy cash

Meanwhile, schools are still required by law to start using the new reading curriculum.

“Our school districts are implementing the bill. They are implementing new literacy instruction. They have, in good faith, bought new curriculum and trained their teachers,” Underly said. “But schools haven’t received the funding that they need to do this. They are footing the bill, and their taxpayers and local communities are having to do it. The money is there—it just hasn’t been released.”

A Dane County judge ruled last month that Evers made his vetoes legally, but it did not order lawmakers to release the funding. Republicans have since appealed that ruling.

“This matter is still pending litigation, and the committee will consider action when the legal questions are settled,” said Rep. Mark Born, who co-chairs the Joint Finance Committee.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error