State party leaders offer views on new legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. — The leaders of Wisconsin’s Republican and Democratic Parties offered their thoughts Thursday on the potential impacts of new legislative maps.

The maps signed into law earlier this year create more competitive districts and are expected to increase Democrats’ power in the state Legislature. But it will be an uphill battle for Democrats who wish to seize control from Republicans who have held majorities for more than a decade.

Ben Wikler, chair of the state Democratic Party, believes the new districts will force Republicans to work harder to appeal to moderate and independent voters.

Brian Schimming, chair of the state Republican Party, says Democratic candidates are out of touch with voters and unlikely to gain much ground in the November election.

Ben Wikler, Chair – Democratic Party of Wisconsin: “I think that there may be a new era dawning because we now have fair maps. Because for so long the only thing for most Republican legislators has been the threat of a primary challenge from the right. A third of the Republicans in the caucus got a MAGA primary challenger in the 2022 elections, but now Republicans have to think about the general electorate when they’re running for state Legislature.”

Brian Schimming, Chair – Republican Party of Wisconsin: “What’s their excuse gonna be when they lose under these maps? I mean the truth is we have better candidates who agree with the people on all the kitchen table issues that are out there right now. The Democrats have the same problem with President Biden that they do with their local legislative candidates and that’s a huge advantage for us.”

