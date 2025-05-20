Some Wisconsinites demand stronger gun laws during Gun Violence Prevention Day of Action

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Gun Violence Prevention Coalition is bringing people together Tuesday for the 2025 Day of Action for Gun Violence Prevention at the State Capitol.

The coalition is made up of the WAVE Educational Fund, Brady United Against Gun Violence, Giffords, 80% Coalition, March for Our Lives, Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety, States United to Prevent Gun Violence, and Wisconsin residents from every part of the state.

According to the coalition, gun violence is a public health crisis in Wisconsin and the United States.

“Gun violence is the leading cause of death of our country's children and teens,” said Nick Matuszewski, associate executive director, WAVE Educational Fund. "That's unacceptable. It’s horrifying, and it’s precisely why we are here to tell our legislators that they must take action now."

The coalition noted that states with stronger gun laws consistently experience lower rates of gun violence. The Day of Action is an opportunity for concerned citizens to engage with lawmakers and advocate for stronger gun laws.

