Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he will not seek re-election

MADISON — Wisconsin Senator Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) will not be seeking re-election, the senator announced in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
LeMahieu has been sitting in the Senate seat since 2015 and had served as Majority Leader since 2020.
Prior to joining the Senate, LeMahieu served on the Sheboygan County Board for nine years.
"Serving in the State Senate has been a privilege of a lifetime, and I'm proud of our accomplishments," LeMahieu said. "The REINS Act has become model legislation in statehouses across the country and since 2020 we've enacted the two largest income tax cuts in state history, despite divided government."
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