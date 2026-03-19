Schimel named First Assistant United States Attorney

Brad Schimel has been named First Assistant United States Attorney by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The announcement comes as his term as interim United States Attorney expired on March 16.

According to the announcement, Schimel will continue to lead the office under the new title. Although Schimel’s title has changed, his role and responsibilities in the office will remain largely unchanged.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of the Eastern District of Wisconsin," Schimel said. "I will continue to work tirelessly to make the entire district safer and stronger. I look forward to continuing to work with the remarkable team in this office and our amazing justice system partners to accomplish our important mission.”

Richard Frohling will continue to serve the district in an executive position.

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