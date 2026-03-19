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Schimel named First Assistant United States Attorney

Brad Schimel
Andy Manis/AP
In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel addresses the audience during his inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Schimel says he would support closing the state's troubled youth prison if corrections officials could find another way to handle serious juvenile offenders. Schimel's DOJ began investigating allegations of widespread abuse at the prison outside Irma in 2015. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Brad Schimel
Posted

Brad Schimel has been named First Assistant United States Attorney by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The announcement comes as his term as interim United States Attorney expired on March 16.

According to the announcement, Schimel will continue to lead the office under the new title. Although Schimel’s title has changed, his role and responsibilities in the office will remain largely unchanged.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of the Eastern District of Wisconsin," Schimel said. "I will continue to work tirelessly to make the entire district safer and stronger. I look forward to continuing to work with the remarkable team in this office and our amazing justice system partners to accomplish our important mission.”

Richard Frohling will continue to serve the district in an executive position.

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