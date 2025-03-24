Plant for pollinators: Wisconsin DNR's native plant sales open through June

MADISON, Wis. — The ground is soft and wet, the official start of spring has passed and in some parts of the state, colorful flowers emerge from the soil.

Native plant sales in Wisconsin began Friday and will go until June, if anyone is looking to add a splash of color to their yard while helping local wildlife flourish, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources American goldfinch on native sunflower.

Some call them weeds, but butterflies, bees, and other pollinators rely on native species for survival. Planting in yards can also be a way to get outside when the weather is nice.

“These sales by local organizations and Wisconsin native plant nurseries offer an easy way to exercise your green thumb, whether you’re a beginner or more experienced gardener," Amy Staffen, DNR conservation biologist, said in a release.

The majority of sales happen in May and June, but some require advance orders with a deadline of March or April, according to the DNR.

Different plants attract different species of wildlife, and depending on what the gardener is looking for, a variety of animals and insects will swoop by.

Monarch butterflies are a popular insect to want fluttering around the yard, and flowers like the aromatic aster and the showy goldenrod are good choices for this orange and black beauty.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources A list of native flowers to plant when looking to attract monarch butterflies.

Lots of colorful native flowers attract hummingbirds, bees and butterflies. Other birds like places to perch and look for food. Viburnum are shrubs that grow red berries — a popular food source for songbirds in the fall and winter. Oak trees attract hundreds of species of birds who eat the caterpillars, and other bugs living in the tree.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources A list of some of the native plants that attract birds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A list of places to buy seeds and additional information can be found here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error