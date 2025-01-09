MADISON, Wis. — A newly discovered dinosaur, uncovered by UW-Madison paleontologists, is reshaping the understanding of prehistoric reptiles.

The fossils provide evidence that the species existed in the northern hemisphere millions of years earlier than previously believed.

The groundbreaking discovery was made by a team of UW-Madison scientists, who found bones from the new species during a dig in Wyoming.

Watch: Newly discovered Dinosaur fossil challenges what we know about prehistoric life

UW-Madison team discovers new Dinosaur

Dating back about 230 million years, the fossils make it the oldest dinosaur found in North America.

The scientists, along with their research partners, detail the discovery in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. You can read that here.

The creature, believed to be about 3 feet long, was roughly the size of a chicken but with a long tail.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error