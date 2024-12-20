Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes to be named Seattle's new police chief

Madison's Chief of Police, Shon Barnes, will be taking on a new job.

Seattle's Mayor Bruce Harrell announced he would be naming Barnes the new chief of police for the Emerald City.

“Earlier this week, under tragic circumstances, the nation received its introduction to Chief Shon Barnes. We all saw firsthand what our team has known since we began this recruitment process – that Chief Barnes possesses the impressive leadership capabilities, compassionate approach, and dedication to effective police work needed to continue moving our Police Department forward,” Harrell wrote on the City of Seattle's website.

According to Harrell's statement, Barnes has more than 12 years of police command-level experience and has helped achieve significant decreases in crime while in Madison.

“I am truly honored to accept this position and thank Mayor Harrell for his trust and confidence. The mayor and I share a vision that crime prevention and community safety is a shared responsibility and that every community member plays a role in keeping Seattle safe,” Barnes added in the statement.

Barnes was one of 57 applicants for Seattle's chief position, and one of only three candidates to pass the "competitive exam" required by Seattle's city charter.

Harrel plans to welcome Barnes to Seattle with a public event in January.

Click here to read more about Barnes' background.

