Lawmakers hear debate on bill to require Wisconsin sheriffs to cooperate with ICE

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officials, immigrants’ rights advocates and lawmakers sparred Wednesday over a bill that would require Wisconsin sheriffs to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already vowed to veto the Republican-backed proposal, which would have sheriff’s offices check whether people they arrest on suspicion of committing a felony are in the United States legally. If law enforcement officers can’t verify someone’s status, they would be required to make a report to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE. The bill would also require local law enforcement to comply with any federal immigration detainers they receive.

Currently, most Wisconsin counties cooperate with ICE. An internal report from 2024 shows that the agency only considers Dane and Milwaukee Counties to be “noncooperative.”

“The failure of a few sheriffs to cooperate with ICE affects the safety of residents in neighboring communities,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of the bill’s authors, said.

Under the bill, counties that don’t cooperate with ICE would lose 15% of their state aid payments.

In a statement earlier this month, Evers accused Republicans of “trying to micromanage local law enforcement decisions by threatening to gut state aid” and called the proposal a non-starter.

Immigrants’ rights advocates argue the bill will discourage immigrants from interacting with police, even in emergencies.

“This bill is also an intimidation tactic to get people to voluntarily – like my parents – deport,” Iuscely Flores said after testifying at Wednesday’s hearing. “And it’s also an intimidation tactic to people who are here legally. Like, I won’t drive and I’m here legally because I don’t want there to be a potential detainer on my record.”

Flores is a DACA recipient, which means she’s in the country legally but does not have a path to citizenship. She testified Wednesday that she avoided going to the police when she was the victim of domestic violence, for fear that she could be charged herself if officers didn’t believe her.

The bill in Wisconsin comes as immigration enforcement officials across the country are carrying out President Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportations.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error