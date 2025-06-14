Inactive voters must respond to WEC mailer or reregister for future elections

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) is mailing postcards this week to more than 200,000 registered voters who have not voted in the past four years. The postcards are titled “Official Voter Registration Notice.”

State law requires the WEC to mail notices to registered voters who have not voted in four years. These voters have 30 days to respond and confirm their eligibility to remain an active registered voter.

If their clerk does not hear from them or if their mailing is undeliverable, their voter registration will be deactivated, and they will need to reregister if they wish to vote in future elections.

This mailing happens every two years following a November election.

This week’s postcards are being sent to voters who have not voted since the November 2020 General Election.

The postcard asks otherwise eligible recipients whether they want to remain a registered voter at the listed address. To stay registered, voters who still live at the address on the postcard must sign the part of the postcard that says, “I hereby certify that I still reside at the address listed below, have not had a change of name, and want to stay registered to vote in Wisconsin.”

Voters must then return the postcard to their municipal clerk. It must arrive by July 15.

Voters must still be otherwise eligible to vote in Wisconsin to stay on the list. Voters who do not respond will have their voter record deactivated on July 31. The registration of a voter will also be deactivated if the Post Office is unable to deliver their postcard.

If you receive a postcard and your name or address has changed, please do not return the postcard. Instead, please re- register under your new name or address.

Voters can register online up to 20 days before an election at the MyVote Wisconsin website if they have a current Wisconsin driver license or state ID card.

To be eligible to vote, you must be at least 18 years of age, you must be a citizen of the United States of America, you cannot be serving any portion of a felony sentence, and you must meet all other eligibility and residency requirements as outlined in Wisconsin State Statute.

