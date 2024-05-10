High school students compete in Wisconsin Civics Games

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin high school students put their knowledge of government to the test on Friday at the Wisconsin Civics Games.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, the competition brought the top 18 teams from across the state to the Capitol in Madison. Participants answered questions on topics ranging from the state insect to their constitutional rights.

Along the way, students heard from Gov. Tony Evers and other top state officials, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman and State Superintendent Jill Underly.

Ultimately, the team from Denmark High School won the competition, taking home a prize of a $2,000 scholarship to a Wisconsin college or university.

Junior Lonell Gage of Preble High School in Green Bay said the tournament was a great opportunity to put faces to the names of state leaders he’d been studying and emphasized the importance of civic education.

“I think every person should be interested in affecting how their society runs. We all live in this society, and I think we all should be interested in making it better. And the only way we can make it better is if we know how it works,” Gage said.

