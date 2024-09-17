Here's how Wisconsin scored on a new infrastructure report card

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s overall infrastructure ranks among the best in the country, but there’s still room for improvement, according to a new report from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The state scored an overall C-plus on the ASCE’s 2024 state infrastructure report card, with scores in some categories as low as a D-plus and others as high as a B.

“The state of Wisconsin is meeting the current needs overall, but there is room for improvement across all infrastructure categories,” said Ken Mika, director of the ASCE Wisconsin Society.

According to Mika, Wisconsin was one of just three states to score a C-plus — the highest overall score in the country this year.

“We’re at the top, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have anything to do. We still have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.

The report card evaluates 17 categories of infrastructure in Wisconsin. Among the highest-ranking were hazardous and solid waste systems, railways, and ports. Transit and wastewater were the state’s lowest-scoring areas, each with a D-plus.

The report is issued every four years. Since the 2020 assessment, Wisconsin roads improved from a D-plus to a C, in part due to federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Mika said he hopes the assessment will encourage lawmakers to invest in stronger and more sustainable infrastructure.

The full report is available here, and a summary can be found here.

