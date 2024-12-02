Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David T. Prosser, Jr. dies at 81

A former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, David T. Prosser, Jr. has died at 81.

His public service career spanned more than 40 years and included positions like Outagamie County District Attorney, Speaker and Minority leader in the Wisconsin Assembly and service on the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission.

He spent 18 years on the bench as a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.

"But to me, David was more than that: he was my friend. I will miss him greatly," said Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler in a statement.

In that statement, while describing Prosser's service, Ziegler says Prosser brought a "keen intellect and a deep sense of fairness to every case."

"He was well known for digging into the books and conducting exhaustive research, often 'burning the midnight oil' in the law library. Justice Prosser possessed a critical understanding of, and allegiance to, the rule of law," Ziegler wrote.

Prosser had been battling cancer for several months. According to the Wisconsin Republican Party's leadership, Prosser's funeral arrangements have not been made yet.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error