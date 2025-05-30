Evers raises pride flag over state Capitol, vows to fight Trump on LGBTQ rights

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took aim at the White House on Friday as he raised a pride flag above the state Capitol in Madison in recognition of Pride Month.

It’s the seventh time Evers has raised the flag since he was first elected, and it comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has taken steps to eliminate protections for LGBTQ Americans.

“We will fight and overcome all those in every capitol and in the White House who want to erase the vast and vibrant identities, stories, and communities that make America so great,” Evers said.

In his first days in office, Trump issued several executive orders targeting transgender people and ending diversity programs in federal government. Notably, one executive order states that the federal government will only recognize two sexes: male and female.

Trump has also canceled federal grants meant to support research on the health of LGBTQ people and sought to eliminate fair housing protections based on gender and sexual identity.

Attendees at the flag raising said they’re worried about what the president’s policies could mean for the LGBTQ community.

“It’s unsafe for us in new ways,” said Vica-Etta Henrietta Steel. “We need to have those people who are claiming allyship to be loud. It’s not a time for silence anymore.”

“With the change of administration this year and having Trump back in office, I know for myself and a lot of people, it’s really just scary to think about what the next three, four years are going to look like, especially as I head off to college," said 18-year-old Devon Wells, who identifies as gender non-conforming and spoke alongside the governor at the event.

The pride flag will fly over the state Capitol throughout the month of June. Meanwhile, Wisconsin Republicans introduced a bill earlier this year that would ban state buildings from flying flags related to religious, political or gender identities.

