Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin announces the 2024 winner

MADISON, Wisc. — Jolly Good Soda was declared the winner of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin's 2024 competition.

The winner was announced Thursday evening, Oct. 17, in Madison at the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's Business Day event.

This was the ninth annual competition hosted by WMC and Johnson Financial Group. The contest has drawn over 1.5 million votes since its debut nine years ago.

Over 130 products were nominated for this year's competition.

The competition is held to celebrate the state's manufacturing industry and highlight its economic impact.

Manufacturing contributes nearly $72 billion to the state's economy and one in six Wisconsin workers are employed in the industry.

"It’s an honor to be selected as the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin," said Krier Foods' Sr. Vice President of Business Development Zach Malin. "Thank you to all of the other iconic Wisconsin brands for participating, and thank you to everybody who voted for Jolly Good!”

Jolly Good Soda creates craft soda in Random Lake and is manufactured by Krier Foods. Established in 1966, the brand holds a variety of soda flavors and can be found throughout the Midwest.

To learn more about the competition winner Jolly Good Soda,click here.

