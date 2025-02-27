Community leaders push broad range of priorities at annual Black Advocacy Day

MADISON, Wis. — Black community leaders lobbied for a wide range of legislative priorities in Madison on Thursday as part of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus’ annual Black Advocacy Day.

Pastors, local business leaders, and community organizers pushed for action on everything from health care to cryptocurrency in meetings with state lawmakers and in workshops discussing legislative solutions.

“It’s important to know who’s at the table and advocating on your behalf,” said Sen. Dora Drake, chair of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus.

Jenevia Blanks, co-lead of Milwaukee Metro Moms Demand Action, led a workshop on gun violence.

“The top priorities I’m advocating for are more funding in underserved communities, ending gun violence in Black communities—raising awareness around that, social, economic, and so much more,” she said.

Gun violence was also a top issue for sixth-grader Karmyn Fields, who said her mother was killed in a shooting.

“I would want to talk with the governor about gun violence and how he could help stop it,” she said.

Fields attended the advocacy day as part of Pretty Girls Are Educated, a mentorship program based in Milwaukee. She said she was excited to share what she learned at the Capitol with other members of the program.

Tynnetta Jackson of Solomon’s Outreach and Urban Learning Sessions, or SOULS, said health care and Social Security were her top concerns.

“We need to make sure our community is aware and that we continue to get health care, especially for the aged,” she said. “Also for our babies, with the environmental crisis plaguing our community with clean air and clean water.”

Teresa Thomas-Boyd, a pastor representing Tobacco-Free Kids and the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network, was pushing for lawmakers to pass more restrictions on tobacco products.

“Tobacco is the leading cause of all the preventable diseases that we have in America,” she said.

Entrepreneur Christopher Perceptions led a workshop on economic development and said he attended the advocacy day to support a bill that would encourage businesses to explore the use of cryptocurrency technologies. Perceptions’ business, TwentyOneSociety, is aimed at providing Bitcoin-related education.

“Most people look at Bitcoin as an investment tool only, but it’s also open-source software,” he said. “So you can build on Bitcoin new types of applications. There are new business models that could come to Wisconsin.”

Other workshops focused on affordable housing, criminal justice, and youth issues. Advocates were set to conclude their day with a reception at the governor’s residence.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error