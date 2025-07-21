Coldplay warns concert crowd about being on camera after viral ‘kiss cam’ moment

MADISON, Wis. — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin issued a playful warning to fans about being on camera during the band's Saturday night concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin, just days after a viral kiss cam incident exposed what many online users described as a cheating scandal.

"Now listen — we'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. And how we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen," Martin announced during the show, grinning while referencing the now-infamous kiss cam moment.

The viral video that prompted Martin's warning reportedly showed Astronmer CEO Andy Byron intimately hugging the company's head of human relations, Kristin Cabot, on the kiss cam at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday.

Watch: Coldplay warns concert crowd about being on camera after ‘kiss cam’ moment

Coldplay addresses viral 'kiss cam' moment at Wisconsin concert

In the widely circulated clip, the pair quickly separated and attempted to hide their faces after realizing they were on the big screen, with Byron seen ducking down.

"Whoa, look at these two," Martin joked onstage, seemingly taken aback by the pair's reaction. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The moment gained quick traction on social media, where internet sleuths identified the pair and discovered that Byron is married.

The company said on social media that Byron has resigned one day after he was placed on leave following the viral video, and that it will begin a search for a permanent CEO after elevating its chief product officer, Pete DeJoy, as interim CEO.

Fans at the Wisconsin venue also got a special treat during Saturday's performance. Some concertgoers approached the stage wearing cheeseheads, while others could be heard chanting "Go Pack Go!" in support of the local NFL team.

