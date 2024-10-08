Coldplay to perform at Camp Randall Stadium in July

Coldplay has scheduled a tour stop in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium for July 19th, 2025.

It's part of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour.

During the North American leg of the tour, Coldplay will also make stops in Las Vegas, Denver, El Paso, Boston, Nashville and Miami. General ticket sales open up on October 11th at noon.

Fans can start buying Infinity Tickets on Friday, November 22nd at noon.

See the full tour poster below:

