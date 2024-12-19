AP report: California man who messaged Wisconsin shooter and planned own attack ordered to surrender guns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A California judge has ordered a man to surrender his guns and ammunition after police learned he messaged the teen who carried out a school shooting in Wisconsin about his own plans to target a government building with a gun or explosives.

Judge Laura Duffy issued a restraining order Wednesday under California’s gun red flag law against the 20-year-old Carlsbad man effective until Dec. 23. A hearing was set for Jan. 3.

The order notes that the man had been messaging Natalie Rupnow about attacking a government building. Police said the 15-year-old Rupnow opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison on Monday.

She killed a student and a teacher and wounded six others before turning her gun on herself, according to police. Rupnow was a student at the school but her motives remain unclear.

The California man was plotting a mass shooting with Rupnow, according to police notes in the restraining order.

He told FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he planned to arm himself with explosives and target a government building, according to the notes. He did not specify which building or when he planned to launch his attack.

It was unclear if the man was in custody Wednesday evening.

