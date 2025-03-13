Assembly passes Milwaukee-focused measures on reckless driving, school police

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly on Thursday passed bills aimed at preventing reckless driving and enforcing state law requirements for Milwaukee to put police officers back in schools.

The proposal on reckless driving, which would expand police officers’ authority to impound vehicles used to commit reckless driving offenses, passed with unanimous support. A bill to create stricter penalties for the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public Schools if they don’t put in place at least 25 school resource officers passed along party lines, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.

A law enacted in 2023 required MPS to have at least 25 school resource officers by Jan. 1, 2024, but fights over who would pay for the officers delayed that plan. Last month, a judge ordered the city and the school district to split the costs evenly and to get police back in schools by March 15 or face fines of $1,000 a day.

The bill backed by Republicans would also withhold 10% of state funding for Milwaukee and 20% of school aid payments for MPS if SROs aren’t in place within 30 days of the bill being signed into law. It’s unclear whether Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would sign the bill, but even if he does, the penalties are unlikely to matter. Thirty-eight Milwaukee police officers began SRO training earlier this week and are expected to be ready for work by the judge’s deadline.

“This is an insurance policy,” Republican Rep. Bob Donovan, the bill’s author, said. “Any law that’s passed that doesn’t have consequences for breaking that law isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on, and the city of Milwaukee and MPS have proven my point.”

Democrats opposed the bill and argued the state is better off putting resources toward children’s mental health than requiring MPS to put police in schools.

Last year, the Legislature passed a law allowing police officers to impound vehicles used for reckless driving if two conditions were met: The driver was also the owner of the vehicle, and they had an unpaid fine for a previous reckless driving offense.

Under the bill the Assembly approved Thursday, police would be able to impound any vehicle used to commit reckless driving, regardless of who owns the vehicle or the driver’s criminal history.

“Reckless driving is out of control, and we need to act. This bill is about accountability,” said Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez of Oak Creek.

Democratic Rep. Russel Goodwin of Milwaukee said in a speech that his godmother had been killed by reckless driving and urged lawmakers to support the bill.

“How many more lives must be lost before we act? How many more families must bury their loved ones before we say enough is enough?” he said.

The bill would also require police to try to determine whether vehicles they impound in reckless driving cases have been stolen. If a stolen vehicle is impounded, officials would be required to return it to its owner without charging any fees.

Both bills must still be passed by the state Senate and signed by Evers to become law.

