After winning reelection, Baldwin promises to work with Trump administration

MADISON, Wis. — Taking a victory lap at a union headquarters in Madison on Thursday, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin promised to work with President-elect Donald Trump to get results for Wisconsin.

Baldwin won reelection Tuesday to a third term in the U.S. Senate, beating Republican businessman Eric Hovde by less than 1% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Baldwin will return to a Democratic minority in Washington after Republicans seized control of the Senate in Tuesday’s election.

“I recognize that the people of Wisconsin chose Donald Trump, and I respect their choice. You know that I will always fight for Wisconsin, and that means working with President Trump to do that and standing up to him when he doesn’t have our best interest at heart,” Baldwin said in her victory speech.

Although the race has been called for Baldwin, the margin is slim enough to allow for a recount if Hovde pays for it. He has not said whether he plans to pursue a recount, and a Hovde campaign spokesperson did not respond to a message sent Thursday.

In a statement Wednesday, Hovde refused to concede the race.

“We’re watching the final precinct results come in,” Hovde said. “… We will continue to monitor returns and make sure that every vote is counted.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error