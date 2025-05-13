Advocates urge Wisconsin lawmakers to invest in elder care

MADISON, Wis. — Advocates for elderly Wisconsinites are asking lawmakers to invest in the state’s caregiver workforce and other critical services for aging residents.

Hundreds of advocates turned out for the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network’s annual lobbying day on Tuesday. Their efforts come as lawmakers are beginning work on a new, two-year state budget. Aging advocates prioritized four main areas they want the state to invest in:

Funding ADRCs

Wisconsin has more than 50 Aging and Disability Resource Centers that serve elderly people and people with disabilities in all 72 counties. These centers offer information and help clients navigate benefits and connect with the care they need.

“The number of people coming in the door is continuing to increase, but our numbers – our funding – isn’t allowing us to kind of expand,” Nickie Preuss, an ADRC specialist in northern Wisconsin, said.

Wisconsin’s population of people 75 and older is expected to grow by more than 40% by 2030, according to a report last year by Forward Analytics. That growth will stress the state’s existing infrastructure for long-term care, including ADRCs, which saw an increase in state funding in the last budget for the first time in at least a decade.

Advocates argue that ADRCs and other funding for elder care are smart investments because they will ultimately save the state money that would otherwise be spent on nursing homes and costly medical coverage.

“It would be a cheaper investment somebody a couple of hours of supports in their home versus going to a nursing home,” Preuss said. “There’s so many avenues for help to help people remain in their homes, because that’s where they want to be as long as possible.”

Advocates want the state to put an additional $20 million towards ADRCs over the next two years.

Bolstering the caregiver workforce

The state’s rapidly growing senior population will require nearly 10,000 new nurses, CNAs and other caregivers by 2030, according to the same Forward Analytics report.

Meanwhile, existing caregivers face high workloads and low wages. And patients often struggle to afford the care they need. Family members who stay home to care for an aging loved one lose out on wages and also bear the costs of medical supplies.

WATCH: Advocates urge Wisconsin lawmakers to invest in elder care

Caregivers and others advocate for resources for seniors

Members of the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network are asking the state to take several steps that would boost the state’s in-home care workforce and make it easier for elderly residents to remain in their homes. Those measures include:



Increasing Medicaid rates for in-home caregivers

Establishing a state-certified training program for in-home caregivers

Reimbursements for the cost of caring for family

“The shortage of caregivers is a huge problem,” Maureen Conrad said. “Many of these people are doing two jobs just to have enough income for their own family.”

Conrad worked for almost 30 years as a caregiver and serves on the advocacy committee of Milwaukee County’s Aging Department. In her current work with senior housing, she said she's seen firsthand how difficult it can be to find and retain in-home care.

“We need to pay them more. They need to be continuing education, for one thing. We also need to certify these people — and call it a profession,” she said.

Meals on Wheels

WAAN advocates are asking the state to increase funding for home-delivered meal programs, such as Meals on Wheels, by $12.6 million a year. These funds would expand access to meal delivery programs and aim to eliminate waitlists for meals.

Fall prevention

According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has one of the highest fall-related death rates in the country. Advocates for the elderly want lawmakers to put $450,000 a year towards Falls Free Wisconsin, a statewide program that works to prevent falls for elderly residents.

