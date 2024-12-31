A new year brings new EV charging taxes, changes to state park passes and other new laws

MADISON, Wis. — Electric vehicle charging taxes, a new way of administering state park passes, and tax-advantaged savings for people with disabilities are among the changes Wisconsin residents will see when several new laws go into effect with the start of the new year.

Most new policies take effect shortly after the governor signs them into law; however, lawmakers give some laws longer timelines for implementation. This helps state agencies prepare for big changes.

EV charging tax

Starting Jan. 1, electric vehicle drivers will pay more when charging their vehicles at businesses such as gas stations, hotels, and grocery stores. That’s thanks to a new excise tax that will cost EV drivers 3 cents per kilowatt-hour. According to Kelley Blue Book, most modern electric vehicles get 3-4 miles per kilowatt-hour.

Drivers won’t be taxed for charging their vehicles at home, and the new revenue will go toward road maintenance and other transportation projects.

12-month state park passes

Currently, state park passes expire at the end of every calendar year. Under a new law, these stickers will remain valid for a full 12 months from the date they’re purchased. For Wisconsin residents, a pass costs $28.

ABLE accounts

Wisconsinites with disabilities will be able to save for essential expenses, including rent and health care, without having to worry about their savings counting against their eligibility for federal benefits. Achieving a Better Life Experience, or ABLE, accounts allow savings to grow tax-free and don’t count against an account holder’s net resources when determining eligibility for programs such as FAFSA, Social Security benefits, Medicaid, Medicare, and food stamps.

International physicians, disabled parking permits

Other new laws that take effect Jan. 1 will allow physical therapists to certify that someone has a disability that qualifies them for a disabled parking permit and will allow physicians who completed their training outside the U.S. to receive a provisional license to practice in Wisconsin.

