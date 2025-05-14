Live updates: Green Bay Packers 2025 schedule revealed Wednesday

GREEN BAY — Wednesday is schedule release day in the NFL, where all 32 franchises, including the Green Bay Packers, will learn what teams they'll face during the 18-week regular season.

While the league plans to officially release the full slate of games at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, the reality is many games leak well before then through well-placed sources and veteran reporting.

Related: Packers to play Bears in rare Saturday game this season:

Packers to play Bears in Chicago on a Saturday in December

Green Bay's 2025 schedule

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions - 3:25 p.m. Sunday, September 7 (Jordan Schultz/X)

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 7:15 p.m. Monday, November 10 (Packers/X)

Week 11:

Week 12:

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears - Saturday, December 20 (NFL on FOX/X)

Week 17:

Week 18:

Green Bay's 2025 opponents

While we don't have the dates yet, here are the teams we know the Packers will be facing in the 2025-2026 season:

HOME: Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers

AWAY: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals

