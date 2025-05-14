Watch Now
Live updates: Green Bay Packers 2025 schedule revealed Wednesday

Green Bay's 2025 week-by-week schedule is slowly filling in ahead of the NFL's formal announcement at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Packers and Bears will face off for a rare Saturday matchup on December 20 in Chicago. The full NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set to be released Wednesday, but the Packers made the announcement about their Week 16 game against Chicago on Monday.
GREEN BAY — Wednesday is schedule release day in the NFL, where all 32 franchises, including the Green Bay Packers, will learn what teams they'll face during the 18-week regular season.

While the league plans to officially release the full slate of games at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, the reality is many games leak well before then through well-placed sources and veteran reporting.

TMJ4 News will be updating the Packers' 17-game schedule throughout the day as reporting develops. Check back often to see the latest games that have been added.

Green Bay's 2025 schedule

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions - 3:25 p.m. Sunday, September 7 (Jordan Schultz/X)

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 7:15 p.m. Monday, November 10 (Packers/X)

Week 11:

Week 12:

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears - Saturday, December 20 (NFL on FOX/X)

Week 17:

Week 18:

Green Bay's 2025 opponents

While we don't have the dates yet, here are the teams we know the Packers will be facing in the 2025-2026 season:

HOME: Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers

AWAY: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals

