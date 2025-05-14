Live updates: Green Bay Packers 2025 schedule revealed Wednesday

GREEN BAY — Wednesday is schedule release day in the NFL, where all 32 franchises, including the Green Bay Packers, will learn what teams they'll face during the 18-week regular season.
While the league plans to officially release the full slate of games at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, the reality is many games leak well before then through well-placed sources and veteran reporting.
Related: Packers to play Bears in rare Saturday game this season:
TMJ4 News will be updating the Packers' 17-game schedule throughout the day as reporting develops. Check back often to see the latest games that have been added.
Green Bay's 2025 schedule
Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions - 3:25 p.m. Sunday, September 7 (Jordan Schultz/X)
Week 2:
Week 3:
Week 4:
Week 5:
Week 6:
Week 7:
Week 8:
Week 9:
Week 10: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 7:15 p.m. Monday, November 10 (Packers/X)
Week 11:
Week 12:
Week 13:
Week 14:
Week 15:
Week 16: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears - Saturday, December 20 (NFL on FOX/X)
Week 17:
Week 18:
Green Bay's 2025 opponents
While we don't have the dates yet, here are the teams we know the Packers will be facing in the 2025-2026 season:
HOME: Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers
AWAY: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.