ASHWAUBENON, Wis. -- Heavy snow has caused a section of roof has collapsed at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, in the Green Bay area, Sunday morning.

WGBA-TV reports the section that collapsed was over the hotel's pool.

Guests were evacuated, but there's no word from authorities yet on any possible injuries or the extent of the damage.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for continuing coverage on this developing story.