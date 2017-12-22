SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -

A Sheboygan woman who serves as a foster mom for children with terminal illnesses was featured on the Today show Thursday.

Cori Salchert takes care of children in hospice. She also runs the organization SafeHaven4Babies.

Salchert and her husband have eight biological children. Nonetheless, they continue to take in children that no one else can or will care for due to grim prognoses.

Our sister station NBC26 has spoken with Salchert and her family in the past, including in July. At that time, they gave an update on their foster child Charlie.

Not expected to live past the age of two, Charlie was thriving under their care.

For many, doing this kind of work is hard to understand. Salchert said her faith keeps her going.

“There is no quit, there is no lay down and let someone else deal with this,” she said in July.

Hear more of the Salchert's story tomorrow on NBC26 during the Today show.

