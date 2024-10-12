Wisconsin's longest-running haunted house is in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Did you know Sheboygan has the longest-running haunted house in the state?

The Dominion of Terror is celebrating a very special anniversary in town this year. One of the volunteers reached out and told me I had to check it out.

“Even if you’re scared of haunted houses, just to see the history behind it. We’re a haunt that’s been open for 50 years,” said Actor Berta Meyer.

Meyer has been coming to The Dominion since she was 8. After taking an interest in one of the rooms, she said she never turned back.

“When I was a kid…I used to be terrified of clowns, absolutely terrified of them,” she said. “I would cry just looking at one.”

Now, at 25, she sports a full-clown costume annually for the entire month of October.

“I still can’t go in a haunted house…but I love scaring people.”

Behind the scenes, an army of volunteers preps for the show each night — makeup artists, actors, and other staff who keep things running smoothly.

The Dominion is a new set-up each year, keeping people like Meyer returning.

“For me, it’s how close we are as a family,” she smiled.

“We’ve been in here since early May. Seven days a week since May to put the show on,” noted haunted house Co-chair Jodie Zajkowski. “We must be doing something right because 50 years is a long time.”

The Sheboygan Jaycees, a local non-profit, organizes the month-long attraction. The group is also celebrating a special anniversary this year — a century of community work.

In honor of the milestones, the team added a third floor to the haunt for the first time.

“We are the top 10 longest-running haunted houses in the nation, and longest-running in the state,” fellow-Co-chair John Ader said proudly.

“It’s the community too that we’re in that just embraces us and supports us and keeps us going,” added Ashley Vandewege, who’s also a chairperson.

The majority of The Dominion’s proceeds go back to Sheboygan organizations and nonprofits.

“Raising money for our community one scare at a time,” Meyer recited.

While conducting these interviews, the team persuaded me to walk through a few scare rooms. I yielded, even though this would be my first haunted house…and all caught on camera.

The Dominion of Terror will be open Friday, Saturday, and one Sunday through Halloweekend. There’s also a kid-friendly matinee event on Oct. 19.

Head to dominionofterror.com for tickets.

