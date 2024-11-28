What you should know about Sheboygan's new snow emergency, winter parking ordinances

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — With severe weather on the horizon, the City of Sheboygan is updating its handling of winter weather emergencies and parking.

“Obviously we live in Wisconsin and snow and snowstorms can happen at any time,” Mayor Ryan Sorenson mentioned.

That’s why they took a second look at the rules and made some changes.

“We want to make sure that we’re prepared, that our communities are safe, and that our [Department of Public Works] crews can do the job and keep our streets clean.”

Winter parking restrictions used to be active from December 1 to April 30, but under the new ordinance, they are now shortened to March 31.

Alternate-side parking is still in effect from 12:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.

As for emergencies, “the changes will be an around-the-clock type of restriction until the snow emergency has ended,” said Joel Kolste, Superintendent of Sheboygan Streets and Sanitation.

Previously parking on both sides was allowed after 6:00 a.m.

“Our plow truck can’t get down the road in a timely manner.”

“Some of them wouldn’t get plowed until after midnight,” added Capt. Joel Kuszynski with the police department.

The city said these issues sparked pushback from residents and DPW.

And with only 12 plow trucks with 400+ lane miles to clear, the new ordinances were a must.

“Just want to make sure folks give some grace to our plow drivers who are always hard at work,” Sorenson noted.

Here’s what you should keep in mind for winter emergencies:



Snow emergencies can now be declared for a range of winter weather conditions, not just heavy snowstorms or blizzards.

During a snow emergency, vehicles on non-snow emergency routes will be required to follow all-day alternate side parking, with parking based on the calendar date.

alternate side parking, with parking based on the calendar date. After the snow is plowed to the curb on non-snow emergency routes, residents are encouraged to move their vehicles to the plowed side of the street before 12:00 a.m. the next day.

There will be no parking on snow emergency routes, boulevards, cul-de-sacs, and dead ends during the snow emergency.

All one-side parking restrictions will be suspended during a snow emergency, allowing for alternate-side parking on non-emergency routes.

The police department will be working closely with DPW to ensure cleanup runs smoothly.

“We’re going to find out where they’re going to start plowing on residential streets and snow emergency routes and try and get the officers there ahead of time, so we can make sure those streets are cleared before the plow trucks come in,” Kuszynski explained.

Those who do not comply with the ordinances will receive a $50 parking ticket and their vehicle will be towed.

“Ultimately those restrictions are temporary,” Kolste said. “Emergency typically means not convenient for anybody, but we want to do our best to limit that emergency.”

To stay updated on Sheboygan weather emergencies, follow the city’s social media platforms.

