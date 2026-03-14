Town of Sheboygan declares Snow Emergency for Sunday until Monday evening

SHEBOYGAN — The Town of Sheboygan declared a Snow Emergency to be in effect immediately on Sunday and will be lifted Monday evening at 6 p.m., the Town announced on Saturday morning.

During a Snow Emergency for the Town of Sheboygan, it is prohibited to park on any pubic roadway and residents are reminded to move any vehicles to driveways or garages for the duration of the emergency. This is to ensure that Public Works personnel can clear snow and allow movement for any Emergency Vehicles.

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According to the Town's statement, plowing operations will continue on open roadways, public facilities, and schools and advises residents to not travel during any stormy conditions if it is not essential.

They also advise residents to monitor essential Emergency Public Information or School Closings by listening to the radio or reading newspapers and they are also urged to stay updated of any changing conditions.

Residents are also reminded to not call police, fire, or 911 for any storm information.

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