TOO CLOSE TO HOME: Sheboygan resident nearly caught in weekend shooting crossfire

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Sheboygan police are still investigating a weekend shooting that left two people in the hospital.

It was just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday when a 28-year-old man fired multiple gunshots near 10th Street and Huron Avenue.

He hit two people — a 23 and 25-year-old who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, I walked around the area near the scene to check in with people who saw or heard the incident.

Some told me they thought the gunfire sounded like fireworks or a car backfiring, but longtime resident Pat Pena said she thought somebody was knocking at her front door. That was until her husband saw Rewind bargoers start to scatter.

“They all just split, everybody just ran,” she told me. “There were shells all over. I don't know how many. I heard four, [my husband] heard eight, one person said they heard 10, and the other one said 18."

The stray bullets hit Pena’s neighbor's home.

"It's scary because it's a little too close…too close to home."

She took me across the street to her son's house to show me just how close.

"This used to be a maple tree,” Pena said, pointing to a stump in the front yard. “And there was a bullet in that one… [The police] chopped a big chunk out and took the chunk and the bullet with them to investigate."

The tree stood mere feet away from her son’s bedroom window.

'You hear about bullets going through windows…they were sleeping but they heard it."

The incident prompted Pena and her husband to look for security cameras.

She said this isn’t the first time there have been incidents in the area, noting a stabbing and other disturbances.

Sheboygan police report the suspected shooter is in custody awaiting charges. The two victims have been released from the hospital.

