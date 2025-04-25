'They gave so much to us': How the Autism 5K changed Alaric Hazen's life in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Twenty-one-year-old Alaric Hazen is the embodiment of why the Kiwanis Club hosts its Autism 5K Fun Run annually—now in its eleventh year.

Alaric, who has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum, is a young man of many interests, including coin collecting, nature exploration, and gardening. However, his path has not always been easy; he was nonverbal until the age of four, making communication with his mother, Juanita, exceptionally challenging during his early years.

“Instead of communicating with me, he’d bite me,” Juanita recalled with a laugh.

Yet, thanks to the generosity of the Sheboygan Falls Kiwanis Club, Alaric was one of the first autistic children to receive an iPad, which has changed his life in remarkable ways.

The money for the technology is raised through the 5K.

With the help of the device, Alaric now manages his emotions more effectively and stays engaged with his interests.

“The faces get happier," he explained while demonstrating an app that helps him calm down during overwhelming moments.

"Encouraging you to breathe and take a break,” Juanita added. She noted that Alaric has made leaps and bounds behaviorally since receiving the iPad.

“It’s been such a useful tool for us, and we know how much good it can do for the other kids in the community."

The Kiwanis Club member Lee Gumm said the event gave him his spark for community service again after a volunteer tenure of almost 40 years.

“So that kid always has access to a device, not just when he’s in school.”

The need for donations has become even more pressing this year due to severe federal cutbacks to special education programs.

“We’re all living in the same world, competing for the same dollars. It’s a struggle sometimes,” Gumm agreed.

The Hazens volunteer at the water station during the 5K. “We want to give back—they gave so much to us," Juanita remarked.

The annual fun walk/run kicks off at 8:30 AM on Saturday at River Park, with same-day registration available on-site.

Gumm emphasized, “We don’t do it so we can feel good. We do it so they can feel good.”

For more information on the event and how to contribute, please visit the Kiwanis Club's website at sheboyganfallskiwanis.com.

