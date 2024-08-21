The battle to break-even again: Sheboygan bar owners missing over $16,000...and counting

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Sarah Torres was already in tears before our interview started — a sign of the severe stress she's been under the last several weeks.

She and her husband, Ruben, own Craft30 bar on Michigan Avenue in Sheboygan. Although Sarah wasn't sure about going into the tavern business at first, she's come to appreciate it and love the loyal customers.

But lately the bar has been more than she can handle, likely because more than $16,000 is missing from their business bank account.

"It's been kind of a nightmare. It's been a runaround of this email, this email, this phone call, this person," Sarah vented.

The point-of-sale (POS) system that the Torreses have used since they started Craft30, handles credit card transactions. The couple receives regular installments of their digital sales and tips — that is until July 23.

After several phone calls to the POS company, they came to the realization that something was truly wrong.

The Torreses confirmed with their bank that the credit card deposits were not sent to their account but to a man's in Manitowoc. They followed up with the POS service which Sarah and Ruben allege did not take responsibility for the error and gave them no solutions in return.

"[We are] baffled, completely and totally baffled," Ruben expressed. "Nobody has a reason or an explanation."

The money totals more than $11,500. The Manitowoc man's bank account has been frozen as of August 13, but the Torreses haven't seen a dime.

"We still, to this day, have not figured out where that money is," Sarah said. "Nothing. There isn't any information."

Sheboygan bar owners missing over $16,000...and counting

Business since that date hasn't slowed down either, and the couple said switching to all-cash payments isn't really an option for them.

"Our hands are tied pretty much. We could do that but it would be an inconvenience to our customers," Ruben explained.

"You do have that younger generation that will come in here and all they have is their card," Sarah added. "If we went cash only, I think we'd get some of the regulars, but the actual business itself would not be the way it is now."

The Torreses estimate they earned at least another $5,000 in sales from credit card transactions, which is likely a low-ball number — all money that seems to disappear into thin air with each chip insert.

Plus, payroll is just around the corner. Ruben's construction business can help with it, but that supplementary income won't keep them afloat forever.

"They keep telling you they understand they understand and it's like, 'I don't think that you do understand the severity of the situation,'" Sarah noted. "It is a very small business."

"Hopefully it gets figured out soon because we could use the cash. We basically depleted our house savings and put it in our checking," Ruben said, choking up.

The Torreses have hired a lawyer and hope the legal pressure will initiate some action from the POS service. For now, they will remain open for business as usual.

