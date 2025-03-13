The art and science of play — The GameBoard Sheboygan engaging minds for nearly 20 years

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Lynn Potyen knows how to have fun, which is why she picked the perfect career: games.

She is the owner of The GameBoard in Sheboygan, specializing in board game sales—specifically those not found on U.S. commercial shelves.

"We sell fun, we sell involvement, we sell memories."

Potyen has unofficially renamed the city “Sheboardgames, Wisconsin.”

The business idea originated from personal matters.

Her oldest son was diagnosed with a severe speech delay, colorblindness, and a neurological writing disorder in his early years.

She ordered European games that involved more strategy and critical thinking and applied them to his therapy process.

Now 28 and a computer engineer, her son has “come a long way,” said Potyen. “Playing board games has really helped develop him cognitively, socially, and academically.”

She said she knew she could broaden those resources to more people.

“Elders with dementia, where they’re losing track of their colors, their numbers, their shapes … even with neurodiversity,” she explained. “A person who’s dealing with cancer—you need to have something you can focus on that has good enlightenment and good brain health.”

For others, like loyal customer Rick Grant, GameBoard fosters quality family time.

“We’ve brought family game night back because of it,” he noted. “I’ve got a daughter who’s 22 now and a son who’s 27, and that’s how we get them to spend time with us.”

Grant said he’s purchased several shelves' worth of games from Potyen. On the day of our interview, he even bought one before leaving the store.

The glass displays are intentional, allowing customers to get a sense of each game and its pieces before making a purchase.

There’s something for everyone, of every playing style.

"It was not like any game store we’d seen before,” Grant said. “Even though I’m an old gamer from way back.”

Potyen has won several awards for her contributions to the game world and its therapeutic benefits.

Her story is filed in the Library of Congress, and she co-wrote a book about it, titled What Board Games Mean to Me.

"That was incredible…to have people read my journey and realize how important it’s been for people,” she smiled.

Her mission remains—helping people be more successful through the art and science of play.

